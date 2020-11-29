We're not just digitizing ECR, we're digitizing radiology. Discover how technology is creating a bright future for diagnostic imaging solutions"
Vikie Cote
Writer and best-seller publisher
Talks: Precision Diagnosis
Cai Reeve
CEO Jeroen Bosch Hospital
Talks: Oncology Solutions
Ashwin Hatfield
Senior Product Designer
Talks: Systems Overview
Yuping Chan
Senior CMF Designer
Talks: Care Pathways
The art of healthcare consists of informing the patient while we diagnose the disease."
Emma Sandberg
Creative lead
Kees Wesdorp
Business Leader Precision Diagnosis
News
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand