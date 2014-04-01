Főoldal
Seamless radiology
Radiology resources

Research report: Radiology staff in focus

An impact and satisfaction survey of radiology technologists and imaging directors

The subject of physician burnout – especially among radiologists – has been a major topic of discussion lately. What is less discussed is the staff experience of imaging technologists and administrators.

In our ongoing quest to understand the challenges of “the people behind the image,” Philips conducted a double-blind research study with 254 radiology techs and imaging directors in 4 countries: the US, Germany, France and UK. What we found were significant levels of stress and burnout across all four countries – with what you describe as “crisis levels” in some geographies.

But beyond that, we gained important insights into the causes of stress and motivation for this invaluable talent group. We’re pleased to share these perspectives with you in the hope they may advance the goals of the imaging community and truly empower the people behind the image.

Featured insights include:
  • Factors contributing to job satisfaction
  • Motivation for choice of profession
  • Sources of stress and burnout
  • Communication and information gaps
  • Confidence in imaging systems operation
  • and more…
Radiology staff in focus download (.pdf) file
Download (PDF)

Enhancing the patient experience of imaging download (.pdf) file
Read the research report (PDF)
Imaging beyond the scan download (.pdf) file
Improving the staff experience promotes increased efficiency and a better patient experience
Download the position paper (PDF)
Improving the radiology staff and patient experience

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

