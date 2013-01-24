Főoldal
Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.

Műszaki adatok

X-ray generation
X-ray tube
  • Fixed anode tube with active heat management
X-ray generator
  • DC converter, micro-processor controlled generator
Nominal power
  • 3.15 kW: 110 kV, 30 mA
Geometry
Free space within C-arm
  • 77 cm (30.3”)
Angulation
  • +90° to -25°
C-arm depth
  • 61 cm (24.0”)
Rotation
  • ± 180°, with safety stop at ± 135°
Source Image Distance
  • 98 cm (38.7”)
Extended angulation (optional)
  • +90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
Lowest lateral working position
  • 102 cm (40.0”)
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • Triple mode 9" HRC / Triple mode 12"
TV camera type
  • CCD, high resolution 1K²
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm Al
Nominal II formats
  • 31, 23, and 17 cm (12”, 9”, and 7”) 23, 17, and 13 cm (9”, 7”, and 5”)
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Options
Options
Handheld remote control
  • Controls the main image handling functions
Touchscreen
  • Available for Mobile View Station
ViewForum
  • Multi-modality workstation
Vascular Extension
  • Subtracted fluoroscopy mode, Trace, View Trace, Roadmap, Remask, Smart Mask, Landmarking, real-time Pixel Shift, and CO² modes
Connectivity
Video in
  • S-video
Analog video out
  • 1 BNC connector left monitor
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • bmp format
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
  • 1. Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
  • 2. May not be available in all countries.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

