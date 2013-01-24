Hemo with IntelliVue X3

Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.
|Weight
|
|Size
|
|12 lead ECG
|
|SpO2 (choice of Philips FAST-SpO2, Nellcor OxiMax SpO2, Masimo rainbow SET SpO2)
|
|Respiration rate
|
|Non-invasive blood pressure
|
|Four invasive blood pressure channels
|
|Thermodilution Cardiac Output
|
|Body surface tempertature
|
|EtCO2 Covidien Microstream
|
|EtCO2 Respironics mainstream or LoFlo sidestream
|
|EtCO2
|
|Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
|
|Mechanical ruggedness
|
|Capture and store hemodynamic measurements and calculations
|
|Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
|
|Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
|
|End case Hemo report (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
|
|Storage of all patient data
|
|Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
|
|Integrated Philips iFR and FFR
|
|Procedure/event charting and data collection
|
|Trolley for the Hemo workstation in the patient area
|
|Control Hemo system from Touch Screen Module
|
|Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or Flexvision
|
|Patient demographics
|