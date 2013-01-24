DynaLync Prostate provides a common platform for critical exchange of clinical information to help foster enhanced collaboration between Radiology and Urology in the assessment and biopsy of suspicious prostate lesions. DynaLync interfaces directly with both DynaCAD Prostate and the UroNav Fusion Biopsy System to serve as the communication hub between Radiology and Urology.
|Windows Server
|
|Processor
|
|RAM
|
|Storage
|
|Network
|
|Windows Server
|
|Processor
|
|RAM
|
|Hard Drive
|
|Network
|
|Google Chrome
|
|Mozilla Firefox
|
|Internet Explorer
|