Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

C9-2 Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

C9-2

Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

Hasonló termékek

Learn more about the Philips C9-2 broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand