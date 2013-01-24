Főoldal
Wee Warmer Infant heel warmer

Wee Warmer

Infant heel warmer

This easy-to-use infant heel warmer provides steady warming without the use of wet wash towels.

Features
Dependable temperature source

Dependable temperature source for consistency

The temperature of this heel warmer is very dependable during each use providing consistency for the heel stick procedure.
