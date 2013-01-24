Respironics Image3

The Image3 full face mask uses advanced cushion design, three-point head strap, and ball-and-socket swivel clips to provide a comfortable and stable fit with fewer leaks. Fits a wide range of patients.
The soft silicone material of the cushion allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge. Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
Grab tags for easy adjustment and removal
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Three-point head strap for a comfortable, secure fit
