Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

SmartCT Roadmap Live 3D image guidance tool

SmartCT Roadmap

Live 3D image guidance tool

Hasonló termékek

SmartCT* Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • * SmartCT is not available in the United States. This material can not be distributed in the United States.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand