Vascular suite 

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. The first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party.
Patient:
Treatment:
ProcedureCards help you streamline and standardize system set-up and helps to preparation errors. Select the EVAR ProcedureCard and the system is set up the way you want. Hospital specific protocols and/or checklists can be added to ProcedureCards and displayed on monitors to support consistent workflow in one click.
Team members can access all information from any workspot to save time, improve consistency, and decrease delays.
* Results obtained during user tests performed in 2017/2018 by Philips Healthcare and Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 17 physicians from Europe and the USA, who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment.
**SmartCT is 510 (k) pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A. This material can not be distributed in the United States.