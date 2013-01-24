While technology represents a significant investment and an essential component in quality healthcare delivery, the role it plays and its management is changing. The shift to value-based healthcare has driven hospital leaders to look for ways to provide high quality care in new ways with new care models, yet faced with a lack of resources, under pressure staff and operational complexity, they have been stretched to achieve real benefits.

Philips Managed Services is one of many businesses within Philips that is propelling advancing in strategic technology management by taking a broader, more holistic focus.