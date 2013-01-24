Assessment & Planning
Building a futureproof plan enabling clinical procedures with an optimal patient and business outcome.
Our customers are looking for a partner who takes responsibility for planning and managing the complexity of their equipment, technology, and systems (including AI), based on current and future needs. Sharing risk and reward, we partner with you to encourage clinical, operational, financial and experiential transformation, empowering you to drive change and ensure patient and staff satisfaction.
At Philips we understand that the challenges of managing technology can vary depending upon your role and responsibilities. Discover how Managed Services can help you excel by selecting one of the 4 videos:
We felt Philips really understood the unique challenges we face at Wye Valley NHS Trust. I felt confident they can bring their wealth of experience and international expertise, but make it relevant for our department and our community."
Robert Griffiths
Radiology Services Manager Wye Valley NHS Trust
Having worked closely with Philips to identify what we needed from a long term partnership, we have a clear plan on how to maintain and advance our services while strengthening our culture of continuous improvement.”
Sue Jacques, Chief Executive
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
We’re getting the best from our resources, improving the patient experience and our working lives for better outcomes.”
Susan Farrell
Lead Superintendent Radiographer, Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
We look forward to collaborating with Philips and being able to provide state-of-the-art cardiac imaging as part of a highly efficient and forward looking Cardiology service for the people of Leeds and West Yorkshire.”
Dr Chris Pepper, Clinical Director for Cardiology
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust
One of the key successes of the contract has been Philips’ willingness to work flexibly with the Trust when making decisions regarding the replacement of equipment or the need for alternative/additional equipment to be introduced to the departments
Mrs Owens
Director of Unscheduled Care, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
We chose to collaborate with Philips for their knowledge of workflows in the hospital environment as well as the expertise in medical technology optimization, training, maintenance, IT integration and data analytics. Their ability to work with us as an early advisor in the design and strategic planning process of our smart hospital vision is what set them apart.”
Richard Tam, EVP & CAO
Mackenzie Health
Defining the optimal finance model for your business, improving your cashflow and balance sheet.
Providing vendor-agnostic procurement services and clinical freedom of choice.
Offering a single point of contact for managing daily operations and guaranteeing success of the partnership.
Monitoring performance and driving continuous operational improvement.
Training staff and ensuring high availability of up-to-date systems in line with agreed quality and regulatory requirements.
Taking care of installation, integration and site readiness for clinical procedures, without disrupting patient flows.
