NBP inlet covered 5mm (50ea)

NBP Conversion Kit

Conversion kit including inlets and Allen Keys for NBP Standard Compliance Transition. The procedure of performing a device conversion consists of the exact same steps as when exchanging an NBP device connector (e.g., for repair/maintenance purposes) and is therefore already well established and documented in our Service Guide.

