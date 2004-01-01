Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Aperture:
|
|Volume of field of view:
|
|Applications:
|
|Image fusion Navigation capable
|
|Number of elements:
|
|Array type:
|
|Field of view:
|
|Modes
|
|Biopsy Capable
|
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Aperture:
|
|Volume of field of view:
|
|Applications:
|
|Image fusion Navigation capable
|
|Number of elements:
|
|Array type:
|
|Field of view:
|
|Modes
|
|Biopsy Capable
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Ez a weboldal kizárólag olyan személyek számára készült, akik mint szakemberek használják az orvostechnikai eszközöket, ideértve az orvosi szakmát gyakorló személyeket, az egészségügyi intézmények képviseletében eljáró magánszemélyeket vagy az orvostechnikai eszközöket szakmai célból vásárlókat.
Ön olyan személy, aki megfelel a fenti kritériumoknak?