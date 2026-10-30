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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Camlock Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Camlock Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.
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IntelliVue MP60/70: Camlock Mount
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MP60/70 and Flexible Module Server (FMS); MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
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