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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.
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IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Pivoting Vent Arm Monitor Mount; Mounting Adapter.
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