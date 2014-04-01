By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0019-02 Kit Includes;
16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits || 1
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0019-25 Kit Includes;
Variable Height Support Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Provides vertical and lateral positioning and monitor tilt/swivel adjustment; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits1 || 1
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: WS-0003-06 Kit Includes:
6" (XX cm) Fixed Extension Arm positions VHM Arm away from Vaporizer
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits2 || 1
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: DR-0013-09 Kit Includes:
Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails for Narkomed 6000
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits3 || 1
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes:
Camlock Mount for G1/G5 Gas Analyzer
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits6 || 1
Draeger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: DR-0013-03 Kit Includes:
Left Side Mounting Channel for Narkomed 6000
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.