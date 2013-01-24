Főoldal
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Pole Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about claw for pole or standard rail mounting, including a swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor.

Features
Claw on pole and standard rail: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS.6282.991 Kit Includes: Claw for mounting and fastening the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to standard poles and rails; adapter plate with swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MP2/X.

Műszaki adatok

Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish adapter for MP2/X2
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Finish claw
  • aluminium natural anodized

