Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Hasonló termékek

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor on a roll stand.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

Media Gallery

Features
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts || 1
IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

IntelliVue MP2: Roll Stand Mounts

989803153021 Roll Stand Mounts Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; compatible with both MP2 and MP5 monitors; power supply mount and cable clips; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand