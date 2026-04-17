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IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Docking Station
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Docking Station
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Universal Docking Station
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the available Universal Docking Station option.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution Philips Universal Docking Station
(2.65 MB)
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M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
Features
M8040A # A03: Philips Universal Docking Station
Universal Docking Station to mount the 865297 Battery Extension with the MP2, X2 or MMS, with or without the M3012A, M3014A, M3015A/B measurement extensions.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution Philips Universal Docking Station
PDF
|
2.65 MB
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