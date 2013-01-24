Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Keyboard Mounting

Mounting solution

Hasonló termékek

Learn more about the options available to mount a keyboard on an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system wall mount.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk
Features
Keyboard Mount
Keyboard Mount

Keyboard Mount

GCX P/N: AG-0019-90 Includes; Display/Keyboard Mounting Bracket; 9" (22.9 cm) Keyboard Plate with hook and loop fastener strips to secure keyboard.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand