Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

General Mounts Mounting solution

General Mounts Philips General Mounting

Mounting solution

Hasonló termékek

Learn more about the types of mounts available for a variety of products.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

Media Gallery

Features
Configuration-1
Configuration-1

Configuration-1

ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
Configuration-2

Configuration-2

ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.

Műszaki adatok

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Cable lead
  • Covered
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand