General Mounts Philips General Mounting

ITD Support profile L320mm
(ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
ITD Support profile L640mm
(ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
Műszaki adatok
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Cable lead
Covered
Surface
RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated
