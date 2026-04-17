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General ward, roll-stand for IntelliVue MP5 and MP5SC
General ward, roll-stand for IntelliVue MP5 and MP5SC
Roll-stand
Stands and mounts
General ward, roll-stand for IntelliVue MP5 and MP5SC
Roll-stand
Stands and mounts
Learn more about roll stand options for the MP5 and MP5SC monitors. GCX part number: PH-0080-60
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Documentation
User Manual
User Manual
(1015.69 KB)
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Roll-stand
Features
GCX part number: PH-0080-60
The general ward roll stand is a recommended mounting product for the IntelliVue Monitors MP5 and MP5SC patient monitors. GCX part number: PH-0080-60
Documentation
User Manual
PDF
|
1015.69 KB
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CGX rollstand for IntelliVue MP5 | Philips - Philips