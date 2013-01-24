Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Dräger Primus Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Hasonló termékek

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Primus anesthesia machine.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 kit includes:16" (40.6 cm) M series pivot arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; features a cable management cavity below the arm; includes down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS);MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand