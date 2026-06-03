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[a] In 39 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure. Ref.1-39. [b] Relationship between radiation exposure and risk of complications, long-term health risk, procedure time and patient characteristics, procedure complexity, as reported in medical guidelines (Stecker, M.S., et al., Guidelines for Patient Radiation Dose Management. Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, 2009. 20(7): p. S263-S273).

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[19] Kohlbrenner, R., et al., Patient Radiation Dose Reduction during Transarterial Chemoembolization Using a Novel X-Ray Imaging Platform. Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, 2015. 26(9): p. 1331-1338. [20] Schernthaner, R.E., et al., A new angiographic imaging platform reduces radiation exposure for patients with liver cancer treated with transarterial chemoembolization. European radiology, 2015. 25(11): p. 3255-3262. [21] Schernthaner, R.E., et al., Characteristics of a New X-Ray Imaging System for Interventional Procedures: Improved Image Quality and Reduced Radiation Dose. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol, 2018. 41(3): p. 502-508.

[22] Spink, C., et al., Noise reduction angiographic imaging technology reduces radiation dose during bronchial artery embolization. European Journal of Radiology, 2017. 97: p. 115-118. [23] Spink, C., et al., Radiation dose reduction during transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt implantation using a new imaging technology. European Journal of Radiology, 2017. 86: p. 284-288. [24] Thomaere, E., et al., A new imaging technology to reduce the radiation dose during uterine fibroid embolization. Acta Radiol, 2018. 59(12): p. 1446-1450.

[25] Trunz, L.M., et al., Investigation of Radiation Dose Estimates and Image Quality Between Commercially Available Interventional Fluoroscopy Systems for Fluoroscopically Guided Interventional Procedures. Acad Radiol, 2021. 28(11): p. 1559-1569. [26] Wen, X., et al., Novel X-Ray Imaging Technology Allows Substantial Patient Radiation Reduction without Image Quality Impairment in Repetitive Transarterial Chemoembolization for Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Academic Radiology, 2015. 22(11): p. 1361-1367. [27] Alsafi, A., et al., Adrenal Vein Sampling: Radiation Dose Reduction on New Angiography Platform. The Arab Journal of Interventional Radiology, 2020. 4(02): p.102-106.

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[31] de Ruiter, Q.M., et al., AlluraClarity Radiation Dose-Reduction Technology in the Hybrid Operating Room During Endovascular Aneurysm Repair. J Endovasc Ther, 2016. 23(1): p. 130-8. [32] Stangenberg, L., et al., Modern Fixed Imaging Systems Reduce Radiation Exposure to Patients and Providers. Vasc Endovascular Surg, 2018. 52(1): p. 52-58. [33] van Strijen, M.J., et al., Evaluation of a Noise Reduction Imaging Technology in Iliac Digital Subtraction Angiography: Noninferior Clinical Image Quality with Lower Patient and Scatter Dose. Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, 2015. 26(5): p. 642-650.e1.

[34] Strauss, K.J., et al., Estimates of diagnostic reference levels for pediatric peripheral and abdominal fluoroscopically guided procedures. AJR Am J Roentgenol, 2015. 204(6): p. W713-9. [35] van der Marel, K., et al., Reduced Patient Radiation Exposure during Neurodiagnostic and Interventional X-Ray Angiography with a New Imaging Platform. AJNR Am J Neuroradiol, 2017. 38(3): p. 442-449. [36] Söderman, M., et al., Image noise reduction algorithm for digital subtraction angiography: clinical results. Radiology, 2013. 269(2): p. 553-60.

[37] Söderman, M., et al., Radiation dose in neuroangiography using image noise reduction technology: a population study based on 614 patients. Neuroradiology, 2013. 55(11): p. 1365-1372. [38] Spink, C. et al., Radiation dose reduction during adrenal vein sampling using a new angiographic imaging technology. Scientific reports, 2022. 12(1): p. 6067-6067. [39] Wilson-Stewart, K.S., et al., Impact of dose reducing software on patient and staff temple dose during fluoroscopically guided pacemaker insertion, closure devices implantation and coronary angiography procedures. Physical and engineering sciences in medicine, 2022. 45(2): p. 589-599.