dStream Endo coil

With it's excellent sensitivity and high signal-to-noise ratio the dS endocavitary coil enables outstanding imaging of the rectal wall and prostate. Can be combined with the FlexCoverage Posterior and Anterior coils to provide large FOV imaging.
