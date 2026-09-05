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Zoom Diffusion - Spine
Zoom Diffusion - Spine
MR clinical application
MRI software
Zoom Diffusion - Spine
MR clinical application
MRI software
Zoom Diffusion allows you to acquire small FOV imaging, down to 200 x 50 mm, with reduced geometrical distortion¹ and higher spatial resolution².
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Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application
(207.55 KB)
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Clinical image gallery
Zoom Diffusion (b0, b400 and b1000)
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Zoom Diffusion MR clinical application
PDF
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207.55 KB
Disclaimer
¹Due to reduced EPI echo train length in DWI-EPI compared to conventional Philips full FOV DWI-EPI.
²Due to smaller acquisition voxel size compared to Philips full FOV DWI-EPI, with same level of geometrical distortion.
Philips - Zoom Diffusion - Spine MR clinical application - Philips