David Pickering,
Senior Strategic Business Architect, Philips UK & Ireland
David Pickering is the Senior Strategic Business Architect for Philips UK & Ireland. He has been engaged in business development and operational management of large scale complex partnerships since 2003 and has a background in medical engineering.
David recently returned to the UK having spent six years living and working in Australia and the USA, as well as helping to lead the successful development of partnership projects, across the world, in Canada, Finland and Eastern Europe.