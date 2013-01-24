Join us at our next virtual stop: ECP August 29-31
The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution1 is a highly scalable product with proven technology that enhances productivity with high-resolution digital images, collaborative features, and case management tools.
It is designed to support your clinical practice, improve patient care, and reduce costs across your healthcare system.
What are the components of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution?
Pathologists must seek more efficient means to support targeted, patient-specific therapy and accurate, first-time right decision-making. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution ultimately helps your team improve patient care by enhancing knowledge-sharing and maximizing resources.
Sharing multi-disciplinary knowledge assists pathologists in making informed decisions and opening new insights into diseases. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution unites demonstrated technologies to improve efficiency, stimulate collaboration and increase diagnostic confidence.
Demonstrated technology in time savings and performance2
Digital Pathology can save time for pathologists in matching slides and paperwork to cases, transporting cases, error correction, retrieving prior cases, organizing cases, querying for cases, searching for specific cases.
Use of an enterprise-wide digital pathology solution such as the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can decreases the rate of interpretation errors conducted by non-subspecialized pathologists to improve patient care.
Using an integrated digital pathology system streamlines the sign-out workflow so pathologists can spend more time focusing on diagnostic work. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution has interoperability options for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR).
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution can be custom-tailored and deployed on a variety of hardware which enables efficiency gains in multisite operations.
Enabling high throughput
The Ultra Fast Scanner (UFS) runs fully automatically and does not require any user interaction for scanning. It includes automatic tissue detection and allows for continuous (un)loading without interrupting the scanning process. In addition to high volume scanning during the day, the UFS is able to scan large batches overnight without supervision.
High quality images
The UFS has a storage capacity of 300 slides. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
The high quality of images produced by the UFS enables them to be clinically relevant. Images generated from the UFS are also an important enabler for the performance of future image analysis algorithms.
A dedicated pathologist-driven workflow for routine use
Throughout its design, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is easy to use and highly automated to meet the increasing demands of a high volume production environment with integrated laboratory networks.
The Image Management System viewer is designed to get you through cases as fast as possible and enables real-time collaboration, providing you easy access to colleagues to enable better-informed decisions. A case centric worklist and rich viewing experience help balance the workload.
A comprehensive pathology solution that enables scalability and interoperability
Part of the IntelliSite Pathology Solution is its open and scalable design, offering exceptional bi-directional interoperability into your workflow and IT infrastructure. The system easily interfaces with multiple Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and a broad array of hardware, enabling efficiency gains in multisite operations.
The system also allows for flexible interoperability with selected 3rd party formats and data.
Customer references
"Philips’s IntelliSite system is a perfect system for telepathology, because, in real time – and that’s very important, it’s possible to share images via online streaming between two pathologists and also make the anatomical pathological diagnosis."
Dr. Raimundo
Granada University hospitals
“In difficult and diagnostically rare diseases, digital pathology will lead to expert diagnosis. And this at the end, will lead the best patient care”
Ivo Van Den Berghe
Head of Anatomical Pathology, AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges
“Transitioning our entire workflow to digital processes demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our patients and clinical colleagues receive the fastest and best informed diagnoses possible”
Alexi Baidoshvili Pathologist, LabPON
“It is very important that IDEXX provides accurate diagnosis, getting the results through as quickly as possible”
Jenny McKay Head of Anatomic Pathology, IDEXX Whetherby
1. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution has obtained market access clearance as IVD for primary diagnosis in approx. 50 countries, such as EEA (European Economic Area), USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and other countries in Asia, Middle East and South America.
2. Philips DCP research study, results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions (2018)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
