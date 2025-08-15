Clinical education resources

Philips IntelliVue monitors use the automated oscillometric NIBP technique to measure the systolic, diastolic, and mean arterial pressures. The only direct method for measuring BP is an invasive arterial line. Oscillometric methods estimate blood pressure. All NIBP oscillometric devices use proprietary algorithms known only to the manufacturer. The algorithms can be modified by the device manufacturer and there are no requirements for such changes to be reported. Therefore, different devices, even from the same manufacturer are not interchangeable. Philips IntelliVue monitors can be configured to be interchangeable by selecting the same reference standard algorithm on all devices.