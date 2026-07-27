Excellent workflow and quality images to drive throughput and confident diagnoses while enabling high staff and patient satisfaction
Philips X-ray systems deliver quality images and streamlined, automated workflow that reduces variability and increases efficiency. Vario Focus ensures optimal image resolution through simultaneous use of two focal spots and UNIQUE 2 image processing software provides excellent contrast harmonization with enhanced details. You can shorten exam time with the vertical movable stand that lets you perform projections without moving the patient, and with Smart Collimation Thorax, which automatically adjusting the wall stand detector to the correct height and sets the size of the collimation area.
Learn about Philips digital radiography systems, which deliver outstanding image quality and efficient workflow.
Philips mobile radiography systems bring outstanding image quality and efficient workflow to the ER, OR, NICU and any patient bedside.
Philips software solutions help you get the most from your radiography systems by enhancing image quality and helping you provide personalized exams.
Learn how Philips service solutions help you keep your diagnostic X-ray systems in good condition.
Philips radiography systems provide excellent workflow and quality images to drive throughput and confident diagnoses.
Keep your equipment up to date with SmartPath