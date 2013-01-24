Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

DigitalDiagnost C90 Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

Hasonló termékek

The system allows you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

Media Gallery

Features
Economic value
Economic value

Economic value

DigitalDiagnost offers you the flexibility to tailor a configuration to match your facility’s particular financial and clinical needs. DigitalDiagnost C90 offers multiple detector options and features, such as SkyPlate detector sharing. Use a single detector across multiple compatible Philips DR rooms. This will add to the economic value of your Philips solutions.
Diagnostic confidence
Diagnostic confidence

Diagnostic confidence

Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital images. It significantly improves image quality like more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
Intuitive workflow
Intuitive workflow

Intuitive workflow

Philips Eleva user interface offers technologists and radiologists the opportunity to personalize user settings to allow a smooth, patient-focused workflow with customizable presets and automation for excellent efficiency. The touch monitor allows technologists to work fast and with a minimum number of clicks.
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow
Eleva Tube Head fast workflow

Eleva Tube Head fast workflow

Philips Eleva Tube Head features a modern smart touch interface and allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters in daily routine directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers a live camera image for improved positioning support.
Live Camera Package
Live Camera Package

Live Camera Package

DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates a touchscreen and a live camera into the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the examination room. The live camera helps with patient positioning by providing a clear view of the collimated area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimation such as with obese patients.
Philips Bone Suppression
Philips Bone Suppression

Philips Bone Suppression

Philips Bone Suppression* software helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.
Share it as you like
Share it as you like

Share it as you like

The DR SkyPlate sharing combinations allow you to efficiently use your budget and customize deployment of your DR detectors. The specialized application range of the small Philips SkyPlate enables it to be applied in different DR/F rooms and with a mobile DR unit. Use the large Philips SkyPlate for free exams in different areas or insert it in vertical stands or table trays.
Grid-like contrast
Grid-like contrast

Grid-like contrast

When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. It reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid bedside chest exams. SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter correction algorithm for portable X-rays. It delivers contrast enhancement based on the amount of scatter for the individual patient.

Next generation image processing with Philips UNIQUE 2

Philips Bone Suppression* improves actionable lung nodule detection up to 16.8%.**

**Freedman M et al. Improved detection of lung nodules with novel software that suppresses the rib and clavicle shadows on chest radiographs. Radiology. 2011.
  • DigitalDiagnost C90 is not for sale in Greater China
  • *Riverain Technologies' ClearRead Bone Suppression : https://www.riveraintech.com/

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand