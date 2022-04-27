Search terms

Doctors giving treatment to the patient with the Lumify product

Made for emergencies

Lumify is there when you need it

Emergencies won't wait. Lumify handheld ultrasound for acute care can help streamline care pathways with reliable, high-resolution imagery in real time.

What industry leaders think about Lumify

    "Lumify has excellent image quality and is easy to use."
     
    Dr. Darren Braude UNM Health Sciences Center

    "… the availability of portable, bedside ultrasound device can assist greatly in clinical decision making and patient management."
     
    Dr. Rahajeng General Practitioner

    "The extreme portability of Lumify allows it to integrate into a resuscitation environment much easier than a cart-based system."
     
    Dr. Ben Smith University of Tennessee, Erlanger Hospital

    Get the full picture with clear whole-body imagery for a fast, accurate response during an emergency.

      Lumify transducers for emergency medicine

      Broadband linear array transducer

      Lumify L12-4 broadband linear array transducer

      • 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range
      • Aperture size: 34mm
      • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advancedXRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
      • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal and lung
      • Center line marker
      • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

      Broadband phased array transducer

      Lumify S4-1 broadband phased array transducer

      • 4 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range

      • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging

      • High-resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications: Cardiac, OB/GYN, Lung, Abdomen and FAST imaging preset optimizations Lumify aids life-saving technology in prehospital setting

      See more when it counts

      From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

      See more when it counts

      From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

      Discover how Lumify works in emergency medicine

      Lumify aids life-saving technology in prehospital setting

      Integrating Lumify into a resuscitation environment

      Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma (FAST) exam

