Mit is jelent ez?
A Philips értékeli és tiszteletben tartja az ügyfelei személyes adatait. Ön az Ön által adott engedélyeket bármikor visszavonhatja. További információkért olvassa el a Philips Adatvédelmi szabályzatát.

Global distributor contacts

 

As a focused Health Technology leader, our goal is to improve the lives of 3 billion people by 2030. To reach this ambitious goal we collaborated with successful distributors to deliver the same level of excellence and customer satisfaction. On this page, you can search for the Philips distributors in your region.
Hungary HHC Hungary Kft koczo.levente@hhchungary.hu Elopatak koz 8. fsz.1.,1118,Budapest Budapest
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Hungary Medical Group Kft. info@medicalgroup.hu Eszaki Lpartelep 1,2351,Alsonemedi Alsonemedi
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Hungary Bluemed Kft. bluemed@bluemed.hu VIRÁG UTCA 12,2040,BUDAÖRS BUDAÖRS
  • Ultrasound
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
 Yes
Hungary BLUEMED Plusz Kft. VIRÁG UTCA 12,2040,BUDAÖRS BUDAÖRS
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • IGT Systems
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • IGT Devices
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
  • DT Other Solution Space
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Health Systems Undivided
  • CT AMI
 Yes
Hungary Bluemed Plusz Ltd | Volcano Budaörs Virág u 12,2040,Budaörs Budaörs
Yes
Hungary Premier G. Med Cardio Kft | Spectranetics Virág Benedek utca 35,1037,Budapest Budapest
Yes
Serbia Galen-Fokus vitomir.komarcevic@galen-fokus.co.rs Hadzi Milentijeva 34,11000,Belgrade Belgrade
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Serbia VANA d.o.o. vanabgd@sezampro.rs Stevana Brakusa 6,11030,Belgrade Belgrade
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
 Yes
Serbia Medicom d.o.o. | Medicom Serbia predrag.vasilic@medicom.rs Pocerska 3,15 000 ,Šabac Šabac
  • Ultrasound
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • CC Informatics
  • Therapeutic Care
  • IGT Systems
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • IGT Devices
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • DT Other Solution Space
  • CT AMI
 Yes

