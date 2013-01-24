XperGuide Ablation provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance. It offers unique Parallax Correction to plan needle trajectories for off-center lesions [3]. It provides highly accurate live image guidance of each needle to a targeted position by overlaying pre-planned trajectories with fluoroscopic imaging [4]
* XperGuide Ablation is an option of XperGuide
Multimodality Tumor Tracking in IntelliSpace Portal
Compare pre- and post-procedural images to assess early treatment response, and use selected imaging biomarkers from multiple modalities to follow-up the patient over time. qEASL is particularly useful to evaluate changes in tumor volume and enhancement. [5]
Use one-click lesion segmentation and AI-based propagation algorithm to assess the treatment response.
