Best Practice Experience in Comprehensive Breast MRI with High Spatial and Temporal Resolutions at Ribera Salud, Valencia

By Philips, Featuring Julia Camps Herrero, Shuo Zhang and Ika Draude ∙ December 2024 ∙ 56:23 min

Webinar

Radiology

Magnetic Resonance

In this webinar Dr. Julia Camps Herrero sheds light upon the breast cancer diagnosis pathway and she explains the challenges faced with the current approaches, and how new imaging technologies can help. She discusses the pros and cons of different approaches and illustrates the power of her 20-minute protocol by showing many examples. Watch to learn more:

[00:00] ∙ Introduction to Philips Breast MRI solutions
[07:15] ∙ The diagnostic breast cancer pathway
[12:04] ∙ Current challenges in breast MRI
[16:20] ∙ 20-minute protocol
[41:21] ∙ MRI leads the de-escalation of unnecessary treatments
[44:14] ∙ Q&A

“So yes full breast MRI with high spatial and temporal resolution is a possibility in 20 minutes through all these sequences I showed you.”

Julia Camps Herrero, MD

Corporate Chief of Breast Health,
Ribera Salud,
Valencia, Spain

Shuo Zhang,

Senior Global Clinical Portfolio Manager,
Philips,
Best, Netherlands

Ika Draude

IB CLV Marketing Manager Imaging Europe,

Philips,

Best, Netherlands

