Anselm Ci’an Tan

Current role



Based in Singapore, Anselm leads corporate venture capital for Philips in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Pacific (APAC). He identifies promising new companies and works closely with them as they develop innovative models for healthcare delivery. His passion stems from personal experience. After a medical crisis in his own family — when his son was born weighing only 3 pounds — Anselm joined Philips on a mission to improve global healthcare.