Every healthcare service deals with the challenge of patients who, for whatever reason, don’t show up for appointments. In imaging, the issue is particularly significant. No-shows disrupt workflow and compromise expensive equipment and staff utilization. And beyond the obvious financial impacts, patient no-shows can have detrimental clinical ramifications, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment. A unique research collaboration between Dr. Puneet Bhargava at the University of Washington and Dr. Christopher Hall at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. In this podcast you’ll hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.

About the speakers

Marc Kerachsky
Marc Kerachsky
Senior Director, Marketing
Philips Diagnostic Imaging
Puneet Bhargava

Puneet Bhargava MD, FSAR

Director, Gastrointestinal Imaging

Body Imaging Radiologist, University of Washington School of Medicine Hospitals

Editor, Current Problems in Diagnostic Radiology

Dr. Puneet Bhargava is Professor of Radiology at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. His current work is focused on data analytics, radiology operations, organizational psychology, and leadership. Clinically he is an expert in gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary imaging. Dr. Bhargava enjoys writing, teaching, collaborating, mentoring, and all aspects of the publications process. He is always looking to incorporate new business ideas to enhance the radiology practice, learning new ‘lifehacking’ skills, listening to audiobooks, spending time with his family, and experimenting with new fitness techniques.
Chris Hall
Christopher Hall, Ph.D.
Innovation Leader
Philips Radiology Solutions
Dr. Christopher Hall leads a team of advanced imaging experts and data scientists in Philips’ Radiology Solutions Business, where their role is to develop leading-edge solutions to drive operational, clinical and economic improvements in imaging enterprises. Dr. Hall earned his Ph.D. from Washington University in Biophysics. He has co-invented more than 15 US patents and authored or co-authored over 90 peer-reviewed papers and 100 scientific presentations. His work has covered the breadth of the Imaging and Radiology space, including fundamental research, image processing, imaging acquisition, informatics, departmental workflow efficiency and development of end-to-end clinical applications.

Rosenbaum JI, Mieloszyk RJ, Hall CS, Hippe DS, Gunn ML, Bhargava P. (2018). Understanding Why Patients No-Show: Observations of 2.9 Million Outpatient Imaging Visits Over 16 Years. Journal of the American College of Radiology, Vol. 15, Issue 7:944-950.
Mieloszyk RJ, Rosenbaum JI, Hall CS, Raghavan UN, Bhargava P. (2018). The Financial Burden of Missed Appointments: Uncaptured Revenue Due to Outpatient No-Shows in Radiology, Curr Probl Diagn Radiol. 2018 Sep;47(5):285-286.
