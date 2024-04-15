The digital transformation in hospitals

In this podcast, from Becker’s Healthcare, Elad Benjamin, Business Leader Clinical Data Services at Philips, discusses some of the most exciting trends in digital transformation at hospitals and health systems, including the acceleration of remote care. The ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely has become more prevalent during the pandemic. This trend maybe beneficial for patients who prefer to avoid hospital visits and potentially may lead to cost savings for the healthcare system. However, he shares, there are still challenges to overcome, such as the complexity of operating diagnostic devices at home and ensuring connectivity and interoperability between different systems.

