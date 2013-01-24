Főoldal
Visions PV .035 Digital IVUS catheter

Visions PV .035

Digital IVUS catheter

As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .035 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 90 cm length and 60 mm max imaging diameter for 0.035” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and venous disease and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.

Műszaki adatok

Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Minimum guide catheter
  • 8.5 F
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.038”
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 60 mm
Working length
  • 90 cm
Frequency
  • 10 MHz
  • 1. Gagne, P.J. et al. Venogram Versus Intravascular Ultrasound for Diagnosing and Treating Iliofemoral Vein Obstruction (VIDIO): Abstract From a Multicenter, Prospective Study of Iliofemoral Vein Interventions. J Vasc Surg. 2016; 4(1):136. Lesion detection as reported by site Investigators during the index procedure.

