Philips Sonicare – Adatvédelmi tájékoztató


Jelen Adatvédelmi nyilatkozat legutóbbi frissítésére 2019. július [25] dátumon került sor.

A Philips Sonicare (az „Alkalmazás”) világszerte tanácsokkal látja el felhasználóinkat a helyes fogmosás és szájhigiénia témájában (a „Szolgáltatások”). Az Alkalmazás a Philips Sonicare rendszerhez csatlakozó fogkefe (az „Eszköz") és/vagy az Alkalmazás által gyűjtött vagy kezelt személyes adatokat használ.


A jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztató célja adatvédelmi gyakorlatunk bemutatása a Szolgáltatás Ön általi használata során, beleértve a gyűjtött adatok körét, az adatgyűjtés céljait és az adatok felhasználását, valamint az Önt megillető jogokat is. A jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztató az Eszköz és/vagy az Alkalmazás által a Philips Oral Healthcare LLC, illetve leányvállalatai és társvállalatai („Philips”, „mi", illetve a többes szám első személy különböző ragozott alakjai), mint adatkezelő irányítása alatt gyűjtött vagy kezelt személyes adatokra vonatkozik.

 

Kérjük, olvassa el Cookie-kkal kapcsolatos közleményünket és Használati feltételeinket is, amelyek a Szolgáltatás Ön általi használatát szabályozzák.

A gyűjtött személyes adatok köre és az adatgyűjtés céljai

 

Személyes adatokat fogadunk, illetve gyűjtünk Öntől az alább bemutatott módokon a Szolgáltatás Ön általi igénybevétele során, beleértve az Alkalmazás elérését, letöltését és telepítését. 
account data

Érzékeny személyes adatok

A következő szájápolási adatokat gyűjtjük:

  • Az eszközzel végzett fogmosások adatai, beleértve az Ön rutinját, a munkameneti adatokat és az érzékelők adatait, például a fogkefe használatának módját, pozícióját, mozgatását és nyomáserősségét.

  • Szájhigiéniával kapcsolatos adatai, például fogmosási céljai és egyéb szájápolási szokásai/tevékenységei (például fogselyem és szájöblítő használata), továbbá a regisztrációs kérdőívben és a fókusz funkcióban megadott személyes beállításai (például plakkok, vérző fogínyterületek, ínyvisszahúzódások és potenciális fogszuvasodások); és a fogmosás kezdésének helye (vagyis az a hely a szájban, ahol el szeretné kezdeni a fogmosást).

    Az adatokat azért gyűjtjük, hogy Szolgáltatásokat nyújtsunk Önnek, beleértve a visszajelzést és a valós idejű fogmosási útmutatást is; testreszabott program keretében a kihagyott fogmosási területekre való azonnali figyelemfelhívást, hogy figyelmeztessük a fogkefefej esedékes cseréjére, valamint szájöblítési vagy nyelvtisztítási figyelmeztetéseket küldjünk. Szájápolási adatait arra is használjuk, hogy új termékeket és szolgáltatásokat fejlesszünk az Ön számára.

    Ha alkalmazásbeli ajánlásokat szeretne kapni a Philips termékeiről, feldolgozzuk a szájápolási adatait, hogy termékeket ajánlhassunk Önnek és segítsük Önt a jobb eredmények elérésében. 

    Érzékeny személyes adatok bármilyen gyűjtése előtt erről tájékoztatni fogjuk, és kifejezett hozzájárulását kérjük az EU 2016/679 általános adatvédelmi rendeletének 9. cikk (2) bekezdés a) pontja alapján. Arra kérjük, hogy a fentieken kívül semmilyen más érzékeny személyes adatot ne osszon meg velünk, sem az Alkalmazáson keresztül, sem egyéb módon (pl. TAJ-szám, faji vagy etnikai származás, politikai vélemény, vallási vagy világnézeti meggyőződés, egészségi állapot, genetikai vagy biometriai adatok, szexuális irányultság vagy nemi identitás, szakszervezeti tagság vagy esetleges büntetett előélet).

 

Fiókadatok

Személyes adatokat gyűjtünk Öntől, amikor fiókot hoz létre. Az Alkalmazásba MyPhilips-fiókjával vagy közösségimédia-fiókjával jelentkezhet be. A gyűjtött személyes adatok között lehet például az Ön neve, e-mail-címe, országa, nyelve és jelszava. Kínában a felhasználók mobiltelefonszámát gyűjtjük.

 

  • Ha közösségimédia-fiókjával jelentkezik be, a gyűjtött személyes adatok között lehetnek például az Ön alapvető nyilvános profiladatai (pl. profilképe, azonosítója, neme, profil URL-je, születési dátuma, kezdőoldala és tartózkodási helye), illetve e-mail-címe.  Ebben az esetben közösségimédia-szolgáltatója is gyűjthet adatokat arról, hogy Ön használja az Alkalmazást, és ott közösségimédia-fiókjával jelentkezik be. Ilyen esetekben közösségimédia-szolgáltatója (pl. Facebook, Google) adatvédelmi tájékoztatójából tájékozódhat annak adatkezelési gyakorlatáról, beleértve az általa gyűjtött személyes adatok körét, továbbá az adatok felhasználását, kezelését és védelmét.

  • A gyűjtött személyes adatokat fiókja létrehozásához és kezeléséhez használjuk fel. Fiókja segítségével biztonságosan bejelentkezhet az Alkalmazásba. Ha MyPhilips-fiókot hoz létre az Alkalmazásba való bejelentkezéshez, egy üdvözlő e-mailben kérjük felhasználóneve és jelszava megerősítését, továbbá kommunikálunk majd Önnel például érdeklődéseire válaszolva és a szolgáltatással kapcsolatos bejelentéseket küldve, illetve – ha regisztrált erre a lehetőségre – közvetlen üzletszerzési célú üzeneteket is küldünk majd Önnek. MyPhilips-fiókját használva rendelhet Philips-termékeket vagy -szolgáltatásokat, részt vehet promóciókban és játékokban, részt vehet a Philips közösségi médiában futtatott promócióiban (például kedveléssel vagy megosztással), továbbá termékek tesztelésében és felmérésekben is szerepet vállalhat.

 

Mivel Fiókadatait a Szolgáltatások nyújtásához használjuk, ezt az adatkezelést a köztünk fennálló szerződés jogszerű teljesítéséhez szükségesnek tekintjük a 2016/679 EU általános adatvédelmi rendelet 6. cikk (1) bekezdés b) pontja alapján.

Data filled in by you

Az Eszköz adatai
Az Alkalmazás telepítésekor, megnyitásakor vagy használatakor eszközspecifikus információkat gyűjthetünk, például eszközének egyedi azonosítószámát. 


Az alkalmazás szintén rögzíti (i) az eszköz használati idejét és az akkumulátor töltöttségi szintjét; és (ii) a fogkefefej típusát és élettartamát.   

Ezeket az adatokat felhasználjuk az eszköz és az alkalmazás összekapcsolásához, a fogkefefej hatékonyságának követéséhez, valamint hogy figyelmeztessük a fogkefefej esedékes cseréjére. 

Mivel Eszközének adatait csak a Szolgáltatás biztosításához használjuk fel, ezt az adatkezelést a köztünk fennálló szerződés jogszerű teljesítéséhez szükségesnek tekintjük a 2016/679 EU általános adatvédelmi rendelet 6. cikk (1) bekezdés b) pontja alapján.

Cookies

Cookie-k

Egyes országokban cookie-kat, jelzőket vagy hasonló technológiát („Cookie-k”) használunk a Szolgáltatás működtetéséhez, elérhetővé tételéhez, fejlesztéséhez, testreszabásához, valamint működésének jobb megértéséhez. A Cookie-k lehetővé teszik az Ön mobileszközének felismerését és a személyes adatok (többek között egyedi eszközazonosítója, IP-címe, mobil operációs rendszerének és böngészőjének típusa, munkamenet- és használati adatok és a Szolgáltatás teljesítményével kapcsolatos adatok, vagyis az Alkalmazás Ön általi használatára vonatkozó adatok) gyűjtését.

 

A Cookie-k használatához előzetesen az Ön hozzájárulását kérjük.  Az Alkalmazásban használt Cookie-król bővebb tájékoztatást talál Cookie-kkal kapcsolatos közleményeinkben, amelyek elérhetők az Alkalmazás adatvédelmi beállításai között.

Location data

Tranzakció adatai

Ha Ön fizet a Szolgáltatásaink használatáért, az alkalmazásáruházaktól vagy a kifizetések feldolgozásáért felelős harmadik féltől megkaphatjuk a fizetéssel kapcsolatos adatokat és visszaigazolásokat (például befolyási értesítőket).

Ügyféltámogatás

Ha ügyféltámogatást kíván igénybe venni, kérhetünk adatokat a Szolgáltatás Ön általi használatáról, ideértve többek között a Philips vállalattal való kapcsolatfelvétel során az Ön elérhetőségeit is. Szolgáltatásaink működtetésén és elérhetővé tételén kívül az ügyféltámogatás keretében is törekszünk Szolgáltatásaink fejlesztésére, kijavítására és testre szabására. Adatait az Ön által kezdeményezett kapcsolatfelvétel megválaszolására is felhasználjuk.

 

Ügyfél-támogatási adatainak kezelését a köztünk fennálló szerződés jogszerű teljesítéséhez szükségesnek tekintjük a 2016/679 EU általános adatvédelmi rendelet 6. cikk (1) bekezdés b) pontja alapján.
Combined data

Kombinált adatok 

Gyűjtött személyes adatait (többek között Fiókadatait és Cookie-adatokat) kombinálhatjuk a Philips más digitális csatornáin (pl. közösségi média, webhelyek, e-mail, alkalmazások és kapcsolódó termékek) Önről begyűjtött adatokkal, így többek között IP-címével, más Cookie-adatokkal, mobileszközének adataival, az Ön által a webhelyeken/szolgáltatásokban végzett műveletekkel, helyadatokkal és felkeresett weboldalakkal.

 

A Kombinált adatokat az Alkalmazás, az Eszköz(ök) és a Szolgáltatások tartalmának, funkcióinak és használhatóságának továbbfejlesztésére, valamint új termékek és szolgáltatások kifejlesztéséhez használjuk fel. A Kombinált adatok kezelését a Philips jogos érdekeinek követéséhez szükségesen tekintjük jogszerűnek a 2016/679 EU általános adatvédelmi rendelet 6. cikk (1) bekezdés f) pontja alapján.  Érzékeny személyes adatok bármilyen ebben a részben említett célú feldolgozása előtt erről tájékoztatni fogjuk, és kifejezett hozzájárulását kérjük az EU 2016/679 általános adatvédelmi rendeletének 9. cikk (2) bekezdés a) pontja alapján.  Az egyéni azonosításra alkalmas személyes adatok eltávolítása után a Kombinált adatokat felhasználhatjuk például belső vagy külső felhasználású publikációk, prezentációk, jelentések vagy más (marketing-) kommunikáció létrehozásához.


Ha Ön regisztrál a Philips termékeiről, szolgáltatásairól, eseményeiről vagy promócióról szóló marketingkommunikáció fogadására, az Ön preferenciái vagy online viselkedése alapján szerintünk releváns marketing- és promóciós célú kommunikációval kereshetjük meg Önt e-mailben, telefonon vagy különböző digitális csatornákon, például mobilalkalmazásokon vagy közösségi médián keresztül. A preferenciái és viselkedése alapján leginkább releváns kommunikáció meghatározásához Kombinált adatait is elemezhetjük a személyre szabott élmény érdekében. Promóciós célú kommunikációs megkeresések küldése előtt ehhez az Ön hozzájárulását kérjük.

Engedélyek

Ha a Szolgáltatások nyújtása céljából az Alkalmazásnak engedélyre van szüksége mobileszköze érzékelőinek (pl. kamera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth vagy helymeghatározás) vagy más adatainak (pl. fényképek, naptár vagy kapcsolatok) eléréséhez, ehhez az Ön hozzájárulását fogjuk kérni.


  • Bluetooth.  Az alkalmazásnak Bluetooth-kapcsolatra van szüksége az eszköz és az alkalmazás csatlakoztatásához. A mobileszköz megfelelő beállításainál bármikor letilthatja a Bluetooth-kapcsolatot.

  • Helyzet. Android rendszerű mobileszközöknél legalább alapszintű földrajzi helymeghatározás szükséges az Eszközhöz való kapcsolódáshoz. 

    iOS rendszerű mobileszközöknél a földrajzi helymeghatározás ahhoz szükséges, hogy az Alkalmazás és az Eszköz felismerje egymás közelségét. A Philips azonban ezeket az adatokat semmilyen módon nem kezeli.  Az adatokat az Alkalmazás az Ön mobileszközén tárolja, ahol a Philips ezekhez nem férhet hozzá. Ha törli profilját és/vagy az Alkalmazást, az adatok törlődnek mobileszközéről. 

    Az Alkalmazás vagy a mobileszköz megfelelő beállításainál bármikor letilthatja a helymeghatározási adatok gyűjtését.
        
  • Fájlok. Az Alkalmazásnak hozzá kell férnie a mobileszköz fájljaihoz a nyelvi konfigurációk tárolásához, valamint további fájlokhoz, amelyek az Alkalmazás működéséhez szükségesek (pl. grafikák, médiafájlok vagy más nagy programeszközök). Ha törli az Alkalmazást, az adatok törlődnek mobileszközéről. 
     
  •  Egy hozzáférési engedély néha a mobil operációs rendszer műszaki követelménye. Ilyen esetekben az Alkalmazás kérheti az Ön engedélyét az érzékelők és az adatok eléréséhez. Azonban ezeket az adatokat csak akkor fogjuk gyűjteni, ha a Szolgáltatás nyújtásához szükségesek, és Ön hozzájárulását adta.

     

 

Third parties

Kivel osztjuk meg Személyes adatait?


A Philips a jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztató és/vagy a hatályos jogszabályok alapján megoszthatja az Ön személyes adatait külső szolgáltatóival, üzleti partnereivel és más harmadik felekkel.

Szolgáltatók

Szolgáltatásaink működtetéséhez, elérhetővé tételéhez, fejlesztéséhez, testreszabásához, támogatásához, marketingjéhez, valamint működésének jobb megértéséhez külső szolgáltatók segítségét is igénybe vesszük.

 

Következő szolgáltatóinkkal oszthatjuk meg személyes adatait:

 

  • IT- és felhőszolgáltatók

Ezek a szolgáltatók az Alkalmazás működtetéséhez vagy a Szolgáltatások nyújtásához szükséges hardvert, szoftvert, hálózatot, tárhelyet, tranzakciós szolgáltatásokat és/vagy kapcsolódó technológiákat biztosítják számunkra.

 

  • Fizetési szolgáltatók

Együttműködő partnerünk a WorldPay, amely az Alkalmazás fizetős szolgáltatásaival kapcsolatban kezeli és feldolgozza az Ön fizetési adatait, beleértve az alkalmazásáruházakon vagy egyéb fizetési szolgáltatókon keresztül eszközölt kifizetéseket is.

 

A Philips minden szolgáltatójától elvárja, hogy ugyanolyan gondossággal védjék az Ön személyes adatait, mint mi magunk tesszük. Szolgáltatóinktól elvárjuk, hogy csak a mi utasításaink alapján és a fenti célokból kezeljék a személyes adatokat, hogy csak a szolgáltatásuk nyújtásához feltétlenül szükséges szinten férjenek hozzá a személyes adatokhoz, valamint hogy gondoskodjanak a személyes adatok biztonságáról.

 

Egyéb harmadik felek

A Philips olyan harmadik felekkel is együttműködhet, akik saját érdekükben kezelik az Ön személyes adatait. Ha a Philips olyan harmadik felekkel is megosztja az Ön személyes adatait, akik saját érdekükben kezelik ezeket, a Philips erről előzetesen tájékoztatni fogja Önt, illetve hozzájárulását fogja kérni, összhangban a hatályos jogszabályokkal. Ilyen esetekben az adott harmadik fél adatkezelési gyakorlatáról annak adatvédelmi tájékoztatójából tájékozódhat, beleértve az általuk gyűjtött személyes adatok körét, továbbá az adatok felhasználását, kezelését és védelmét.

 

Előfordulhat, hogy a Philips valamely üzletágát/leányvállalatát részben vagy egészben más cégnek értékesíti. Ilyen esetekben az adott üzletághoz/leányvállalathoz konkrétan kapcsolódóan kezelt személyes adatai is a vásárló vállalat birtokába kerülhetnek. A Philips a jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztatóban meghatározott minden jogát és kötelezettségét szabadon átruházhatja bármely társvállalatára például felvásárlás, cégegyesülés, átszervezés, eszközeladás, törvényi szabályozás vagy egyéb ok fennforgása esetén, és ennek értelmében az Ön személyes adatait is átadhatjuk társvállalatainknak, jogutódainknak vagy új tulajdonosnak.
 

Az Ön kifejezett kérésére megoszthatjuk személyes adatait a következő harmadik felekkel:

 

  • Delta Dental (csak az Egyesült Államokban).
  • ONVZ (csak Hollandiában).
  • Amazon (ha az Amazon DRS szolgáltatása elérhető az Ön országában – a további részleteket lásd az alábbiakban). 


Ezek a harmadik felek saját szolgáltatásaikat nyújthatják Önnek. Az Ön kifejezett kérésére és/vagy a hatályos jogszabályok értelmében megoszthatjuk személyes adatait ezekkel a harmadik felekkel.



Amazon Dash Replenishment Services
Egyes országokban elérhető BrushSync újrarendelési szolgáltatásunk („BrushSync”). Ha regisztrál a BrushSync szolgáltatásra, az Alkalmazás automatikus fogkefefej-újrarendelést állít be az Ön számára az Amazon Dash Replenishment Service („DRS”) szolgáltatásnál. Ennek működéséhez be kell jelentkeznie Amazon-fiókjába az Amazon szolgáltatásainak igénybevételéhez. Az Amazon adatkezelési gyakorlatáról az Amazon használati feltételeiből és adatvédelmi tájékoztatójából tájékozódhat, beleértve az általuk gyűjtött személyes adatok körét, továbbá az adatok felhasználását, kezelését és védelmét.


BrushSync-előfizetésének regisztrációjakor a következő adatokat osztjuk meg az Amazon vállalattal: Eszközének sorozatszáma és modellszáma (hx száma), valamint az új fogkefefej rendelésének esedékessége („BrushSync-adatok”).  Előfizetésének nyomon követéséhez tároljuk az Ön Amazon Customer ID azonosítóját. Ha lemondja BrushSync-előfizetését, töröljük rendszerünkből ezt az azonosítóját.  Ön bármikor (i) szüneteltetheti vagy módosíthatja az újrarendelést az Alkalmazás fogkefefej-újrarendelési beállításainál, és/vagy (ii) lemondhatja bármelyik megrendelését az Amazon rendszerében.

 

Mivel BrushSync-adatait és Amazon Customer ID azonosítóját csak a BrushSync-előfizetéséhez kapcsolódó fenti célokra használjuk fel, ezt az adatkezelést a köztünk fennálló szerződés jogszerű teljesítéséhez szükségesnek tekintjük a 2016/679 EU általános adatvédelmi rendelet 6. cikk (1) bekezdés b) pontja alapján.

Határokon átnyúló adattovábbítás
Személyes adatait tárolhatjuk és kezelhetjük bármely olyan országban, ahol vannak saját létesítményeink vagy szolgáltató partnereink, és a Szolgáltatások igénybevételével Ön beleegyezik adatainak más országokba való továbbításába (amely országokban esetleg mások az adatvédelmi szabályok, mint az Ön országában). Bizonyos körülmények között ezeknek az országoknak a bíróságai, bűnüldöző szervei, szabályozó hatóságai vagy rendvédelmi szervei jogosulttá válhatnak az Ön személyes adataihoz való hozzáférésre.

Ha Ön az Európai Gazdasági Térség (EGT) lakosa, személyes adatait továbbíthatjuk társvállalatainknak vagy szolgáltató partnereinknek olyan EGT-n kívüli országokba, amelyeket az Európai Bizottság megfelelő adatvédelmi szintűnek minősített; ezen országok teljes listáját lásd itt (http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). Az EGT-ből olyan országokba irányuló adattovábbításoknál, amelyeket az Európai Bizottság nem minősített megfelelő adatvédelmi szintűnek (ilyen például az Egyesült Államok is), megfelelő intézkedésekkel biztosítjuk az adatok védelmét, például Kötelező erejű vállalati szabályok az ügyfelek, szállítók és üzleti partnerek adatainak kezelésére szabályzatunkkal és/vagy az Európai Bizottság által jóváhagyott általános szerződési feltételek kikötésével. Ezeknek a szabályzatoknak egy példányát letöltheti a fenti hivatkozásra kattintva, vagy kérheti elküldésüket a privacy@philips.com e-mail-címre írva.
Mennyi ideig őrizzük meg adatait?
Személyes adatait addig őrizzük meg, ameddig ezek megőrzése szükséges vagy megengedett az eredeti adatgyűjtés céljaival összhangban. Az adatmegőrzési időtartam meghatározásának általános elvei: (i) az Alkalmazás és a Szolgáltatások Ön általi használatának időtartama; (ii) az adatmegőrzésre esetleg vonatkozó jogszabályi kötelezettség; vagy (iii) ha az adatmegőrzés indokoltnak tűnik jogi okokból (például korlátozó végzések, peres eljárások vagy szabályozó hatósági kivizsgálások miatt).
Choices and rights

Az Ön jogai és lehetőségei
A privacy@philips.com címen kapcsolatba léphet velünk, és kérheti korábban megadott személyes adatainak elérését, helyesbítését, törlését, illetve kezelésének korlátozását vagy tiltását, továbbá (amennyiben és amilyen mértékig a helyi törvények biztosítják az adathordozhatósághoz való jogot) kérheti tárolt személyes adatait más vállalatnak továbbítható digitális formátumban. Kérését a hatályos törvények betartásával megválaszoljuk.


Kérésében jelezze egyértelműen, hogy mely tárolt személyes adatait szeretné elérni, helyesbíteni vagy töröltetni, illetve kezelésüket korlátozni vagy megtiltani. Az Ön biztonsága érdekében csak azokat a kéréseket teljesítjük, amelyek az Ön fiókjához, e-mail-címéhez vagy egyéb fiókadataihoz kapcsolódnak a kéréssel összhangban, továbbá előzetesen kérhetjük Önt személyazonosságának igazolására is. Az ilyen kéréseket a legkorábbi észszerű határidőn belül igyekszünk megoldani.


Ha az adatgyűjtés/adatkezelés jogalapja az Ön hozzájárulása, ezt a hozzájárulását bármikor visszavonhatja; ugyanakkor ez nem befolyásolja a hozzájárulás visszavonása előtt végzett adatkezelésünk jogszerűségét.


Kérjük, vegye figyelembe, hogy ha él ezekkel a jogaival és lehetőségeivel, esetleg nem fogja többé tudni használni Szolgáltatásainkat vagy azok bizonyos részeit.

We protect your personal data
Hogyan védjük személyes adatait?

Komolyan vesszük az Ön által a Philips részére átadott személyes adatainak megóvását a jogosulatlan hozzáférés, módosítás, használat vagy továbbítás, illetve az elvesztés ellen is. A Philips számos technológiai, szervezési és műszaki intézkedéssel védi az adatokat. Többek között ilyenek a hozzáférés-szabályozások, a tűzfalak és a biztonsági protokollok.

Special information for parents
Kiegészítő információk szülők számára

Bár a Szolgáltatások célközönségébe nem tartoznak bele a gyermekek a hatályos jogszabályok értelmében, a Philips betartja azokat a jogszabályi előírásokat, amelyek a szülő vagy a gondviselő engedélyéhez kötik a gyermekek személyes adatainak gyűjtését, felhasználását és továbbítását. Elkötelezettek vagyunk a gyermekek adatvédelme mellett, és minden szülőt és gondviselőt arra biztatunk, hogy vállaljon aktív szerepet gyermeke online tevékenységeiben és érdeklődéseiben.


Ha egy szülő vagy gondviselő arról értesül, hogy gyermeke a beleegyezése nélkül adta meg nekünk személyes adatait, kérjük, vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot a privacy@philips.com címen. Ha tudomásunkra jut, hogy egy gyermek személyes adatai ily módon kerültek a birtokunkba, törölni fogjuk ezeket az adatokat.

Local specific information

Specifikus helyi információk: az Ön jogai Kalifornia adatvédelmi jogszabályai értelmében (csak az Egyesült Államokban)

Kalifornia szövetségi állam polgári törvénykönyvének 1798.83 szakasza lehetővé teszi kaliforniai lakhelyű ügyfeleink számára, hogy évente egyszer díjmentesen igényeljék és megkapják az általunk az előző naptári évben harmadik feleknek közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal (esetleg) átadott személyes adataikra vonatkozó információkat. Ha van ilyen információ, annak tartalmaznia kell a megosztott személyes adatok kategóriáit, valamint minden olyan harmadik fél nevét és címét, akinek az előző naptári évben átadtunk ilyen céllal személyes adatokat. Ha Ön kaliforniai lakosként ilyen kérést szeretne benyújtani, ezt megteheti weboldalunkon: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Changes to the privacy notice
A jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztató módosításai

Szolgáltatásaink időről időre előzetes értesítés nélkül megváltozhatnak. Ezért fenntartjuk a jogot a jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztató időnkénti módosítására vagy kiegészítésére. Az Adatvédelmi tájékoztató módosítása esetén frissítjük az Adatvédelmi tájékoztató elején szereplő dátumot.

 

Javasoljuk, hogy rendszeresen ellenőrizze a jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztató legfrissebb verzióját. 

 

Az új Adatvédelmi tájékoztató a közzétételét követően azonnal hatályba lép. Ha Ön nem fogadja el a módosított Adatvédelmi tájékoztató rendelkezéseit, módosíthatja beállításait, vagy felhagyhat Szolgáltatásaink használatával. Ha a módosítások hatályba lépése után Ön továbbra is eléri vagy használja Szolgáltatásainkat, Ön ezzel kijelenti, hogy elolvasta és elfogadta a módosított Adatvédelmi tájékoztatót.

Contact

Kapcsolat
Ha a jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztatóval vagy személyes adatainak Philips általi felhasználásával kapcsolatban további kérdései lennének, adatvédelmi tisztviselőnkhöz fordulhat a privacy@philips.com címen. Joga van továbbá arra is, hogy panaszt nyújtson be az Ön országában/régiójában illetékes felügyeleti hatóságnál.

 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell