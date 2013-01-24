Szolgáltatók

Szolgáltatásaink működtetéséhez, elérhetővé tételéhez, fejlesztéséhez, testreszabásához, támogatásához, marketingjéhez, valamint működésének jobb megértéséhez külső szolgáltatók segítségét is igénybe vesszük.

Következő szolgáltatóinkkal oszthatjuk meg személyes adatait:

IT- és felhőszolgáltatók

Ezek a szolgáltatók az Alkalmazás működtetéséhez vagy a Szolgáltatások nyújtásához szükséges hardvert, szoftvert, hálózatot, tárhelyet, tranzakciós szolgáltatásokat és/vagy kapcsolódó technológiákat biztosítják számunkra.

Fizetési szolgáltatók

Együttműködő partnerünk a WorldPay, amely az Alkalmazás fizetős szolgáltatásaival kapcsolatban kezeli és feldolgozza az Ön fizetési adatait, beleértve az alkalmazásáruházakon vagy egyéb fizetési szolgáltatókon keresztül eszközölt kifizetéseket is.

A Philips minden szolgáltatójától elvárja, hogy ugyanolyan gondossággal védjék az Ön személyes adatait, mint mi magunk tesszük. Szolgáltatóinktól elvárjuk, hogy csak a mi utasításaink alapján és a fenti célokból kezeljék a személyes adatokat, hogy csak a szolgáltatásuk nyújtásához feltétlenül szükséges szinten férjenek hozzá a személyes adatokhoz, valamint hogy gondoskodjanak a személyes adatok biztonságáról.

Egyéb harmadik felek

A Philips olyan harmadik felekkel is együttműködhet, akik saját érdekükben kezelik az Ön személyes adatait. Ha a Philips olyan harmadik felekkel is megosztja az Ön személyes adatait, akik saját érdekükben kezelik ezeket, a Philips erről előzetesen tájékoztatni fogja Önt, illetve hozzájárulását fogja kérni, összhangban a hatályos jogszabályokkal. Ilyen esetekben az adott harmadik fél adatkezelési gyakorlatáról annak adatvédelmi tájékoztatójából tájékozódhat, beleértve az általuk gyűjtött személyes adatok körét, továbbá az adatok felhasználását, kezelését és védelmét.

Előfordulhat, hogy a Philips valamely üzletágát/leányvállalatát részben vagy egészben más cégnek értékesíti. Ilyen esetekben az adott üzletághoz/leányvállalathoz konkrétan kapcsolódóan kezelt személyes adatai is a vásárló vállalat birtokába kerülhetnek. A Philips a jelen Adatvédelmi tájékoztatóban meghatározott minden jogát és kötelezettségét szabadon átruházhatja bármely társvállalatára például felvásárlás, cégegyesülés, átszervezés, eszközeladás, törvényi szabályozás vagy egyéb ok fennforgása esetén, és ennek értelmében az Ön személyes adatait is átadhatjuk társvállalatainknak, jogutódainknak vagy új tulajdonosnak.



Az Ön kifejezett kérésére megoszthatjuk személyes adatait a következő harmadik felekkel:

Delta Dental (csak az Egyesült Államokban).

ONVZ (csak Hollandiában).

Amazon (ha az Amazon DRS szolgáltatása elérhető az Ön országában – a további részleteket lásd az alábbiakban).



Ezek a harmadik felek saját szolgáltatásaikat nyújthatják Önnek. Az Ön kifejezett kérésére és/vagy a hatályos jogszabályok értelmében megoszthatjuk személyes adatait ezekkel a harmadik felekkel.





