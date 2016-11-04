EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

Berlin-Messe Hub 27
Satellite symposium
Key opinion leaders will explore the impact of applying the newest AI tools to echo in TV interventions, best practice 3D ICE &TEE imaging as well as the current state-of-affairs of AI in VHD.
Speakers:
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD Leiden University Medical Center,
Leiden, Netherlands
Dr. Nina Ajmone Marsan, MD
Leiden University Medical Center,
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Cardiologist
Cardiology Center North, Paris Saint-Denis
Lecture: Fusion Imaging & Miniaturization within TV Interventions: myth or reality?
Dr. Julien Dreyfus, MD
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Ludwig-Maximilian University Hospital Munich
Lecture: 3D ICE & TEE Imaging: partners or enemies?
Dr. Ludwig Weckbach, MD
Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Physiologist and Pathophysiologist
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD Chief of Cardiology
Clinic for Cardiology and Intensive Care, Munich Harlaching
Lecture: Role of AI in VHD, as we speak
Prof. Harald Kuehl, MD
Chief of Cardiology
Ultrasound Practical Tutorials
Women clinicians in cardiology play a vital role in enhancing the field through diversity, advocacy, research, and mentorship: leading to better patient care and improved health outcomes for all. Join our practical tutorials with these outstanding women leaders and take part in the ongoing evolution and advancement of cardiovascular medicine.
All sessions will start with a Tips & Tricks live scanning acquisition and quantification on the ultrasound platform related to the specific tutorial topic*.
Dr. Laura Anna Leo, MD
Head of Cardiac Imaging
Institute Cardiac Center Ticino, Switzerland
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
University of Milano, San Luca Hospital and the Istituto Auxologico Italiano, Milan Italy
Prof. Denisa Muraru, MD
Head of Heart Valve Clinic, Cardiologist/Echocardiographer, CV Imaging
Prof. Karima Addetia, MD Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
University of Chicago
Prof. Karima Addetia, MD
Associate Professor of Medicine, Multi-modality and structural image cardiologist
Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Royal Papworth Hospital, UK
Dr. Madalina Garbi, MD
Consultant Cardiologist, Echocardiography and VHD specialtiy
Dr. Soha Hekal, MD Consulting Cardiologist
Mahalla Cardiac Center Aswan Heart Center Aswan, Egypt
Dr. Soha Hekal, MD
Consulting Cardiologist
Dr. Bushra Rana, MD Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust and Cleveland Clinic London
Dr. Bushra Rana, MD
Consutling cardiologist: Clinical Lead for Non-invasive cardiology diagnostics
Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD Cardiologist
Heart Center in the Park – Hirslanden group, Zurich
Dr. Gabriella de Pasquale Meyer, MD
Cardiologist
Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD Consultant Cardiologist, Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Aswan Heart Center, Magdi Yacoub Foundation
Dr. Hani Mahmoud-Elsayed, MD
Consultant Cardiologist, Director of Echo lab and Investigation Center
Dr. Francesco F. Faletra Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
IRCCS-ISMETT UPMC Palermo and Cardiac Center Ticino
Dr. Francesco F. Faletra
Sr. Consulting Cardiologist and Sr. Consultant Imaging
We’re pleased to bring you clinically-relevant, disease-specific, and educationally-meaningful AI-driven hands-on sessions led by recognized experts. Topics include: AVSD repair, Right Heart Academy, Left Heart Academy, Functional Single Ventricles and more!
Space is limited – arrive early to Practical Tutorial room 1 to get a spot. See the complete list of sessions below and add them to your calendar.
Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.
EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.
EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.
Affiniti CVx, built on the Philips innovative cardiovascular ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. Affiniti CVx offers smart features to enable you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows and easier scalability. This is all on one familiar, industry-leading platform so you can act and decide with the ease you know and the legacy you trust.
Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
Philips AI-based ultrasound solutions integrate into everyday clinical workflows and are designed to make it easier and faster for clinicians to acquire, select, measure and report accurate results.Click here to learn more
