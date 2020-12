Darren oversees strategy for marketing and operations for Philips Ventures. As an investor and executive team member, he has seen multiple start-ups through rounds of funding to Series B. He also has experience as an entrepreneur, having founded several software-as-a-service (SaaS) start-ups with successful exits.

Darren believes that it’s an amazing time to in healthcare, when people gathered in small rooms dream up ideas that reshape the world. He’s proud to play a role in making that happen.