L12-4 for InnoSight Transducer

Linear Array Transducer

Linear probe can be used for Abdominal, Vascular, nerve, small parts, MSK and with biopsy guides.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Specifications - Transducers
Specifications - Transducers
Transducers
  • L12-4 Linear Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-4 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Number of elements
  • 128
Modes
  • 2D,
  • M-mode,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
  • Advanced XRES,
Applications
  • Carotid, arterial, venous, thyroid, breast,
  • abdominal, MSK, and nerve applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

