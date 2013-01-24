Actiwatch Spectrum is equipped with advanced features needed for when you are involved in more demanding research protocols. It is an all-in-one, waterproof device, and ideal for those who prefer to wear a wrist watch.
Actiwatch models use actigraphy principles to provide sleep schedule variability, sleep quantity, and sleep quality statistics so you can better identify therapeutic options and understand how your patients respond to treatment.
Off-wrist detection
Off-wrist detection for more reliable data
Should a user remove the device during the study, Actiwatch Spectrum records when it has been removed and for how long.
Physical activity monitor
Physical activity monitor for quantifiable activity data
Each Actiwatch model is equipped with a highly sensitive accelerometer.
Waterproof to IPX7 standards
Waterproof to IPX7 standards
Waterproof to IPX7 standards for freedom to plan your day
Event marker
Event marker
Event marker records events of significance
Time/date display
Time/date display for users who prefer a wrist watch
Actiwatch Spectrum has the features of a wrist watch, which makes it an all-in-one device.
Colored light sensor
Colored light sensor for full light exposure profile
Actiwatch Spectrum is equipped with three color light sensors that provide irradiance and luminous flux recordings in three color bands of the visible spectrum: red, green, and blue.
Status indicator
Status indicator for real-time insight
The device status indicator shows when the Actiwatch Spectrum is logging, not logging, on wrist, off wrist, and when it has successfully marked an event. Real-time insight for users.
