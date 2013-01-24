Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra
Alice Diagnostic sleep system

Alice 6 LDx

Diagnostic sleep system

The Alice 6 LDx is a full-featured, easy-to-understand diagnostic sleep system. It allows staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Pair the base station with the LDxS head box for 19 EEG inputs or the LDxN for 32 EEG inputs.

Features
Integrated RIP driver

Integrated RIP driver reduces connections

Set-up patients faster and easier. The integrated RIP driver, dedicated differential pressure transducer, and "keyhole" inputs reduce the number of connections during hook-up.
Patent-pending chin EMG technology

Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring

Monitor all three chin EMG inputs and select the best pair in real-time using our patent-pending chin EMG technology.
Continuous impedance recording

Continuous impedance recording for quality control

Two configurations

Two configurations for diagnostic flexiblity

The Alice 6 LDx base station works with two head boxes so it’s easy to have the right capability where, and when, you need it. The LDxS head box offers 19 EEG inputs and the LDxN head box offers 32 EEG inputs.
