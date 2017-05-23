Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra
Főoldal
$

Keresőkifejezés

ComfortGel Nasal mask

ComfortGel Blue

Nasal mask

Hasonló termékek

With ComfortGel Blue, we’ve minimized pressure points, reduced noise, and redirected exhalation air flow away from the bed partner. Enhancements that may help to create a better patient experience and encourage greater compliance.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

Media Gallery

Features
Premium blue gel

Premium blue gel forms effective seal

Works together with the thin, form-fitting outer silicone membrane to create an effective, self-adjusting seal. Not only does our blue gel provide extra stability, it is thinner and lighter than ever before.
Resistance Control

Resistance Control for optimum PAP therapy

ComfortGel Blue was designed to take full advantage of the Philips Respironics System One Resistance Control. Working together, the device recognizes when adjustments in therapy are required and carries out these adjustments.
Premium forehead pad

Premium forehead pad improves comfort and fit

This redesigned forehead cushion reduces pressure points for a more comfortable experience.
Angled exhalation ports

Angled exhalation ports direct air away from bed partner

The lower profile exhalation port with integrated swivel quietly redirects air flow. Now your patients and their bedmates can enjoy a better night's sleep.
Premium headgear

Premium headgear makes fitting and adjustment a snap

Our one-size-fits-most headgear has EZ Peel tabs and ball-and-socket attachment. It adjusts easily in four places for a secure, custom fit.
StabilitySelector

StabilitySelector for proper seal and fit

Raise and lower the mask to find the right angle, seal and fit for your patient.
Silicone Comfort Flap

Silicone Comfort Flap improves seal

The flap increases comfort, improves mask seal and can be removed for easy cleaning.
Latex free

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

Documentation

Brochure (6)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand