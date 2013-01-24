EPIQ 7 features an exceptional level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding obstetrical and gynecological practices.
TrueVue advanced 3D display
MaxVue high definition display
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Superb imaging during all trimesters
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Advanced user experience
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Library quiet for small examination rooms
