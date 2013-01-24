EPIQ CVxi is a new direction for interventional echo guidance, featuring a premium level of clinical performance across a wide range of patients and interventional procedures to meet the challenges of today’s demanding practices. It enables the visualization and the control of the new EchoNavigator R3, directly on the system, providing a new streamlined workflow experience of live fusion imaging.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Hungary
Call: +361 382 1820
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Hungary
Call: +361 382 1820
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|