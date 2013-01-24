Főoldal
Philips – Ide kattintva továbbléphet honlapunkra

Keresőkifejezés

DigiTrak XT Belt Clip Holder

DigiTrak XT

Belt Clip Holder

Hasonló termékek

A swivel belt clip holder for use with DigiTrack XT Holter recorders. Can be worn either vertically and horizontally.

Lépjen kapcsolatba velünk

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand